Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $5.44 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

