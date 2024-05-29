Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,295,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 560,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

