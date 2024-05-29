Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 216.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.17.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
