Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 20,401 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $10,404.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,153,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,978,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYZN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 168,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.11. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

