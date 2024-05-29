FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Cut by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

