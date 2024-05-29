FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

