Garden Stage Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 29th (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Garden Stage’s (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 29th. Garden Stage had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Garden Stage Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIW opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.
About Garden Stage
