Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $853.68 million, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

