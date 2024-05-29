GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,241. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

