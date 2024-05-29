Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 6,462,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,442,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,975 shares of company stock valued at $313,834. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

