Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 243.6% in May

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Glass House Brands Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of GLASF stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,939. Glass House Brands has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.74.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
