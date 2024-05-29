Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 72.0% in May

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BITS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -131.56 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

