Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.2327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

