Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Global X Solar ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

RAYS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 3,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

