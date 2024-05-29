Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 238,523 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $22.77.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

