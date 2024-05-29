Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 2,935,010 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
