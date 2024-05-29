Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 2,935,010 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.