Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Globe Life worth $83,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 206,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

