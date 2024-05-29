GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GlucoTrack Price Performance
NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.95.
GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at GlucoTrack
GlucoTrack Company Profile
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GlucoTrack
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.