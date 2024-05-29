GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GlucoTrack Price Performance

NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack Company Profile

In other news, Director Drew Sycoff bought 36,508 shares of GlucoTrack stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,581.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.