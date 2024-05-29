Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 166.5% in May

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 166.5% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Goldsource Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America.

