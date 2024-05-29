Golem Price Tops $0.52 (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $520.80 million and $26.65 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

