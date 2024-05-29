GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,916,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 12,685,668 shares.The stock last traded at $58.67 and had previously closed at $61.43.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $926,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

