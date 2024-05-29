Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Sells 4,266 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,286.90).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nick Sanderson acquired 38 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($193.15).

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:GPE traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 398.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -337.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.50 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.50 ($6.52).

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -1,238.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPE

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.