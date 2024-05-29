Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Sells 4,266 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,286.90).
Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Nick Sanderson acquired 38 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($193.15).
Great Portland Estates Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:GPE traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 398.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -337.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.50 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.50 ($6.52).
Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
