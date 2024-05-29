Guess? (GES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $6,421,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,499,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

