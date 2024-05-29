Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 38,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 18,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

