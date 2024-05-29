Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $12,540.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.