Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.49. 215,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 464,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HROW shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Harrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HROW

Harrow Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $630.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. On average, analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 356,146 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,887,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Harrow by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.