HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,332 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $114,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

HDB stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 835,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,811. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

