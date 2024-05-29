Head-To-Head Review: New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -15.14% 13.93% 10.46% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $540.54 million 10.35 -$176.21 million ($4.31) -46.13 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares AeroVironment and New Horizon Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AeroVironment and New Horizon Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 2 4 0 2.67 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment presently has a consensus price target of $140.20, suggesting a potential downside of 29.48%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Summary

AeroVironment beats New Horizon Aircraft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

