Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HTIA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 3,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

