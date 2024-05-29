Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 617,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,303 shares during the quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 0.75% of Heart Test Laboratories worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

HSCS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 15,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,887. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.