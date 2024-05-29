Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 617,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,303 shares during the quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 0.75% of Heart Test Laboratories worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %
HSCS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 15,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,887. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Featured Stories
