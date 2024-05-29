Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 352.8% in May

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 352.8% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,975. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

