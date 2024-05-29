Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNTY remained flat at $28.18 during trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. Hemnet Group AB has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

