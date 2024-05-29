Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $16.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.