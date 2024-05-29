Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.40. 2,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

