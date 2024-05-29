Héroux-Devtek Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

TSE HRX opened at C$22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.43. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$13.09 and a 52-week high of C$23.98. The company has a market cap of C$762.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

