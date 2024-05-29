Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,746,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6,637.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,956 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

