Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.