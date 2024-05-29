Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

