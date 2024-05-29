Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

TTE stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

