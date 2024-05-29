Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 3,266 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,272,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,887,000 after buying an additional 103,838 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 180,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

