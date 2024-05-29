Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 54.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $3,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,943 shares of company stock valued at $119,986. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

