Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 175.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.