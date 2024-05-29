Holistic Financial Partners Has $115,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CX. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,924. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

