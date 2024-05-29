Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

HOLI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

