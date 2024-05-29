HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,862. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

