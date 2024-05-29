HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. HP also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.78-0.92 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HP

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 12,116,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,467. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.