Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 611,282 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $62,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CMS stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

