Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368,446 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $65,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

