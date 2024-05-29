Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374,001 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of CRH worth $60,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
