Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,727 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $54,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

LHX stock opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

